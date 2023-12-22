PANDA Uncut
Fear, shame and peer pressure to promote compliance with Covid-19 restrictions
Who were responsible for the communications?
Mar 20
46
Right off the bat, they were lying
Muddied waters hide the real questions
Mar 14
87
The reach of the fact-check industry and fact-checking incentives
The intrusion of fact-checking into free speech
Mar 5
38
Policy Review: The nature of the events of the Covid era
A detailed summary of PANDA's current understanding
Mar 1
194
February 2024
Revisiting China
Did a Pandemic really start in Wuhan?
Feb 28
76
How did we forget about this brilliant 2022 Xmas present from Arkmedic?
Distracted by the sideshows
Feb 23
69
Caught in their own trap?
Appropriate vaccine information they want to ignore
Feb 14
99
December 2023
'Spikeopathy' does not explain the 'novel' symptoms associated with COVID-19
An investigation into competing alternative explanations
Published on Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
Dec 22, 2023
November 2023
Policy Review: Covid Vaccines
The (still) failed experiment
Nov 28, 2023
112
PANDA invites you to share our journey
We need your support as we deepen our inquiry into the technocratic power-grab and help it reach a broader audience
Nov 24, 2023
21
Intelligent artifice
The text of a talk on AI fear-mongering delivered at a private seminar in October 2023
Nov 23, 2023
Nick Hudson
35
The problem with centralisation
An argument for subsidiarity
Nov 21, 2023
Nick Hudson
64
