The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry was set up in February 2022 to investigate the devolved strategic response to the WHO-declared “coronavirus pandemic” in Scotland, between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2022. By utilising a themed approach to its investigations and hearings, its aim has been to establish the facts, identify lessons to be learned and make recommendations to Scottish Ministers, whilst working independently of government.

Established as a statutory public inquiry, the scope of the Inquiry’s investigation includes querying the impact on the provision of health and social care, education and certification, business, financial and welfare support.

Lord Brailsford, Chair of the Inquiry and a Judge of the Supreme Courts, has supervised the running of the Inquiry in an independent capacity, supported by the secretariat, legal team and Counsel. He will be responsible for delivering the final report to Scottish Ministers and has a statutory duty to act fairly, cannot make any findings of civil or criminal liability, nor be awarded any compensation.

My daughter said it [DNACPR] was like something similar to the Nazis, saying ‘you can live, you can’t live’. WITNESS STATEMENT: ANNA MCPHERSON

The facts established so far

The Inquiry’s Health and Social Care Impact Hearings began on 24 October 2023 and concluded after 8 months on 28 June 2024. Public Health Scotland (PHS) described these hearings as an “opportunity to hear evidence from people across Scotland about the impact the pandemic had, and continues to have, on their lives”. However they in fact provided an opportunity to hear from family members, lawyers representing various groups, unions, care home managers and many chief executive officers and directors of organisations such as Scottish Care, Down Syndrome Scotland, Cerebral Palsy Scotland and Age Scotland of the abuse and neglect experienced by the people in the institutions that was unrelated to a pandemic.

Many of these testimonies proved to be extremely harrowing in nature and yet have been largely ignored by both the mainstream and alternative media.

The first seven months of the Inquiry is compiled below, spotlighting testimonies from lawyers and family members.

Third Sector organisations, unions and care home managers told of shocking medical discrimination against young people with Down syndrome and paramedics ‘toe tagging’ patients over 50. Several care home managers acknowledged that COVID deaths recorded during lockdown 2020 included no testing at all and were likely due to other conditions.

Closing statements of the Health and Social Care hearings

In spite of the first-hand evidence provided by the people of Scotland, to the best of my knowledge, none of the following testimonies have been covered by the world’s media.

Through the Scottish Covid Enquiry, the following has been confirmed:

Severe lockdown isolation harms, particularly for care home residents with dementia who suffered the highest death toll from COVID-19 Neglect, dehydration and starvation of care home residents Suspension of basic human rights (Articles 2, 3 and 8 of the European Convention engaged) No GPs or ambulances were available for sick care home residents during lockdown Misuse of (Do Not Attempt CPR) DNACPR orders for the elderly, those with Down syndrome and even those suffering hearing loss Overuse of end of life medications in care homes Preventable excess deaths during lockdown.

Most of these testimonies can be seen in greater detail, individually on my Substack. There are other submissions not covered here, for example Dr. Gail Cunningham’s evidence of COVID vaccine harms, and Union member Susanne Napier who also talks about the serious harms witnessed from mask wearing. The ‘‘horrendous’’ harms of lockdown on children is also made clear by lawyer, Rachel Holt.

My hope is people more qualified than myself can elevate the discussion as to the true nature of the ”COVID pandemic”. The evidence from the world’s only official COVID-19 inquiry revealing what really happened during lockdown has been laid bare.

The conclusion of Denis Rancourt’s new paper is where the weight of quality real-world evidence now lies.

“We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the Covid period, via assaults on populations, harmful medical interventions and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. We conclude that nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon.”

