WATCH: Transgender Ideology and Ideation and the Impact on Children

Keith Jordan is a concerned father and founder of the organisation, Our Duty (https://ourduty.group). Our Duty started out in 2018 supporting parents of children who think they are transgender. Since then, Our Duty has grown to be a leading advocate for parents worldwide.

Keith’s background is in IT and business management, and he had a brief stint as a secondary schoolteacher. Keith’s writing has been published in The Critic and he has contributed to GB News in matters relating to transgenderism in schools.

In this talk, Keith explains why and how we must stop this indoctrination of our children as well as touching on Our Duty's place in the broader context, some of its achievements and ambitions.

Watch the full presentation

