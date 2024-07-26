Watch on Rumble

David Charalambous shows how beliefs are installed and then defended. He will demonstrates how false beliefs were created during the "pandemic", and how those beliefs formed an unconscious web that then drove behaviour and thinking.

David is a behaviour and communication expert and founder of ReachingPeople.net, a project dedicated to helping people communicate with those of differing views and showing people how institutions and corporations manipulate us. He has spent the last four years assisting many groups in understanding how governments and institutions have used behavioural science knowledge to influence people. David believes we can improve our effectiveness by understanding certain principles of behaviour and communication.

https://reachingpeople.net

