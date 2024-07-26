WATCH: "Hidden Influence" - the forces that convinced so many
Open Session by David Charalambous
David Charalambous shows how beliefs are installed and then defended. He will demonstrates how false beliefs were created during the "pandemic", and how those beliefs formed an unconscious web that then drove behaviour and thinking.
David is a behaviour and communication expert and founder of ReachingPeople.net, a project dedicated to helping people communicate with those of differing views and showing people how institutions and corporations manipulate us. He has spent the last four years assisting many groups in understanding how governments and institutions have used behavioural science knowledge to influence people. David believes we can improve our effectiveness by understanding certain principles of behaviour and communication.
Absolutely excellent. This breakdown is fantastic. I am behavior/audience/messaging professional too. The irony, I find, to paraphrase Mark Twain, it that it's easier to influence people directly, using these tools, than to explain to them how they are being influenced right at that moment - even if you walk them through the mechanics of specific messaging and channels. Unless you make video like this and force people to sit down and listen to it (impossible) they will glaze over and be pulled immediately back in by the magnetic weight of the sum total total of gentle long-term nudges and mass-formation out there. The only other video that comes close to this summary IMO is Jason Christoff - with an ever so slightly more lay explanation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YlI2TO90Gw