PANDA Uncut

Home
Videos
Insight
Videos
Archive
About

PANDA is a multidisciplinary organisation with a mission to uphold open science and enable societies to flourish. 

Through exploring all aspects of science and sense-making, encouraging rational debate and helping inform sound public policy, society is empowered to make better choices.

PANDA Uncut is where our executive does free thinking, exploring new ideas and suggesting new perspectives.

All of PANDA’s articles, analysis, papers and projects on science, sensemaking and society are available on our website.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to all the articles. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition goes directly to your inbox.

Follow our channels

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Telegram

Rumble | YouTube | Odysee

Subscribe to PANDA Uncut

Free thinking on science, sensemaking and our societies

People

PANDA

@pandauncut
Science. Sense. Society.

Dr Piers Robinson

@piersrobinson
Dr Piers Robinson is a co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, co-editor of Propaganda in Focus and was previously Chair/Professor in Politics, Society and Political Journalism University of Sheffield.

Jonathan Engler

@sanityunleashed
Healthcare entrepreneur. Medically and legally qualified. A million times more concerned about the response to "covid" than "covid" itself. Tweets as @jengleruk

Nick Hudson

@nickhudson
Chairman of PANDA (www.pandata.org)

TNK

PANDA Exco member. Mech Engineer, PhD Biology, Chartered Financial Analyst, patented inventor.
© 2024 PANDA Knowledge Factory NPC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing