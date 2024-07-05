Watch on Rumble

"It's horrifying how many in the corporate sector support our transition to stakeholder capitalism."

Richard Jeffs is a former ITV producer and director-of-photography. He is now an independent investigative filmmaker and a tech start-up CEO, with an interest in the future of work.

In 2020, Richard produced "The New Normal" documentary, which was the first viral film to investigate the World Economic Forum and The Great Reset.

Over the past sixteen months, Richard has been devoted to making a powerful new series of feature films which investigate Stakeholder Capitalism. Enacted in 2020 by the World Economic Forum’s Stakeholders, Stakeholder Capitalism is a new political system currently being mandated by governments, aligning with Klaus Schwab's intent to transition the world to full Stakeholder Capitalism by 2030.

The first of these feature films is “Stakeholder Communism”, available to view now.

See more: https://yellow.forum