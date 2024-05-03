Watch on Rumble

Cognitive scientist Mark Changizi on understanding what happened during Covid in the context of our evolution.



Mark is a theorist aiming to grasp the ultimate foundations underlying why we think, feel and see as we do. His research focuses on "why" questions, and he has made important discoveries such as why we see in colour, why we see illusions, why we have forward-facing eyes, why the brain is structured as it is, why animals have as many limbs and fingers as they do, why the dictionary is organized as it is, why fingers get pruney when wet, where emotional expressions came from, and how we acquired writing, language and music.

Research links:

Cognitive Scientist - https://www.changizi.com

VINO OPTICS - http://vinOOptics.com